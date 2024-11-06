GMO Pepabo Reports Positive Profit Shift for 2024

GMO Pepabo, Inc. (JP:3633) has released an update.

GMO Pepabo, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of 8,105 million yen for the first nine months of 2024, with a slight decrease from the previous year, but saw a positive shift in profitability with a profit attributable to owners of 551 million yen compared to a loss in 2023. The company’s equity ratio improved to 21.5% as of September 2024, indicating a stronger financial position. Despite zero dividends so far, a forecasted end-year dividend of 53 yen per share reflects optimism for future growth.

