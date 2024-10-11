GMG Updates Quarterly Sales and Continues Graphene Innovation

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSE:GMG) has released an update.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (GMG) reported on their quarterly sales under the ATM Program, issuing 208,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of C$0.6759 each, resulting in C$140,580.70 in gross proceeds. GMG is focused on providing innovative energy saving and storage solutions powered by graphene, and is currently working on several projects including graphene-enhanced HVAC-R coatings and G+AI Batteries in collaboration with the University of Queensland.

