GMG Partners with Beijer Ref to Distribute THERMAL-XR® in Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd ( (TSE:GMG) ).

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd has achieved a significant commercial milestone by partnering with Beijer Ref to distribute its THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE heat transfer coating across Beijer Ref’s and Kirby’s wholesale locations in Australia. This collaboration is expected to enhance the cooling efficiency and sustainability of refrigeration systems, expanding GMG’s market reach and reinforcing its position in the HVAC-R industry. The initiative will utilize a network of certified HVAC contractors to ensure quality application, supporting GMG’s strategic commercialization model and strengthening its reputation for technical excellence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GMG) stock is a Hold with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd stock, see the TSE:GMG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GMG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong technical indicators and positive corporate events, which are mitigated by poor valuation metrics and financial performance. The company’s strategic advancements and market expansion efforts are significant positives, but profitability and cash flow challenges remain critical risks.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GMG stock, click here.

More about Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (GMG) operates in the energy saving and energy storage solutions industry, focusing on innovative graphene-based products. The company is known for its THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE coating, which enhances thermal performance and longevity of heat exchange surfaces, offering energy efficiency and corrosion resistance solutions in the HVAC-R sector.

Average Trading Volume: 237,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$103.2M

Learn more about GMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue