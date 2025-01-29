GlucoTrack Strengthens Leadership with New CFO Appointment

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

GlucoTrack ( (GCTK) ) has issued an update.

On January 27, 2025, James Cardwell resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of GlucoTrack, Inc., but will continue in a consulting role to aid the transition. Subsequently, Peter C. Wulff was appointed as the new CFO on January 28, 2025. Wulff brings over 40 years of experience in financial management within the life sciences sector. His appointment is seen as strengthening GlucoTrack’s leadership team as the company advances its continuous blood glucose monitor through clinical development and commercialization. The employment agreement with Wulff includes a base salary, bonus eligibility upon achieving financial milestones, and stock options, aligning his compensation with the company’s growth objectives.

More about GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and commercializing novel technologies for people with diabetes. It is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system with a sensor longevity of three years, without an on-body wearable component and minimal calibration.

YTD Price Performance: -71.56%

Average Trading Volume: 44,580,177

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.47M

See more data about GCTK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.