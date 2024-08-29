GLP J-REIT Finalizes Rates on Sustainability Loan

GLP J-REIT (JP:3281) has released an update.

GLP J-REIT has finalized the interest rates for their new sustainability loan and executed corresponding interest rate swap agreements to effectively fix the interest rates on substantial borrowings. The fixed rates for the sustainability loan from The Chukyo Bank, Ltd. are at 0.700%, with a lump-sum repayment due in 2032, while swap agreements with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. will result in fixed interest rates of 0.952% and 1.131% for loans due in 2027 and 2030 respectively. No significant changes have been reported in the investment risks since the last securities report.

