GLP J-REIT Achieves Top Environmental Certifications

GLP J-REIT (JP:3281) has released an update.

GLP J-REIT has achieved significant environmental certifications for its properties, including a ‘Nearly ZEB’ evaluation and a ‘6-star’ BELS rating, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability. The portfolio boasts a 91.3% ratio of environmentally certified properties, highlighting GLP J-REIT’s leadership in energy-efficient real estate.

