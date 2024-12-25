GLP J-REIT Achieves Top Environmental Certifications

GLP J-REIT (JP:3281) has released an update.
GLP J-REIT has achieved significant environmental certifications for its properties, including a ‘Nearly ZEB’ evaluation and a ‘6-star’ BELS rating, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability. The portfolio boasts a 91.3% ratio of environmentally certified properties, highlighting GLP J-REIT’s leadership in energy-efficient real estate.
