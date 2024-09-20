Glory Sun Shareholders Approve Key Agreement

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited (HK:1282) has released an update.

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited has announced the overwhelming approval of the Second Supplemental Agreement and related transactions at their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 20, 2024. With a near-unanimous vote, shareholders authorized the director(s) to perform all necessary actions to implement the agreement. The resolution passed signifies shareholder confidence and the company’s readiness to proceed with its outlined plans.

