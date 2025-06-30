Glory Health Industry Addresses Auditor’s Disclaimer with Strategic Measures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Guorui Properties Ltd ( (HK:2329) ) has provided an announcement.

Glory Health Industry Limited has announced updates regarding a disclaimer of opinion issued by its auditors concerning the company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. The disclaimer highlights material uncertainties that may impact the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. In response, the company has taken measures to address these concerns, including extending borrowings, negotiating asset sales, and applying for government approval for land returns. The management aims to complete debt restructuring and asset disposal by the second half of 2025, with regular updates to be provided every three months.

More about Guorui Properties Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 42.16%

Average Trading Volume: 11,881,866

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$644.4M

Learn more about 2329 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue