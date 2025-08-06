Glorious Sun Enterprises Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited ( (HK:0393) ) has shared an update.

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting stakeholders’ expectations and market positioning.

More about Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. The company is involved in various business sectors, although the specific industries and market focus are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 203,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.98B

Learn more about 0393 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue