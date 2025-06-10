Glorious Property Holdings Ends Hong Kong Share Registrar Agreement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Glorious Property Holdings Limited ( (HK:0845) ).

Glorious Property Holdings Limited announced the termination of its agreement with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited as its Hong Kong share registrar by May 31, 2025. The company is in the process of confirming a new share registrar service provider and has advised shareholders to contact them for any share registration inquiries. Trading in the company’s shares on the Stock Exchange remains suspended until further notice, which may impact stakeholders’ ability to trade and manage their investments.

Glorious Property Holdings Limited is a real estate company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on property development and management. The company operates primarily in the Chinese market, providing residential and commercial properties.

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 2,947,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$77.93M

