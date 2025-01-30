Globus Maritime Extends Shareholders Rights Expiration Date

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Globus Maritime ( (GLBS) ) has issued an announcement.

On January 30, 2025, Globus Maritime Limited announced an amendment to its Shareholders Rights Agreement, extending the expiration date of the rights from February 3, 2025, to August 3, 2026. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s commitment to aligning its corporate governance with long-term stakeholder interests.

More about Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited is a company operating in the shipping industry, primarily engaged in ship management and operations. The company is based in Greece and deals with maritime transportation services, focusing on the bulk cargo sector.

YTD Price Performance: 15.57%

Average Trading Volume: 52,675

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $28.51M

