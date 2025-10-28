Globex Mining Announces Resumption of Drilling at Duquesne West Gold Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Globex Mining Ent ( (TSE:GMX) ) has shared an announcement.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. announced that Emperor Metals Inc. will resume drilling at the Duquesne West Gold Property in Quebec, a site partially owned by Globex. The drilling aims to expand the open-pit footprint and enhance the understanding of the gold deposit, which is estimated to contain 1.46 million ounces of gold. This development is significant for Globex as it could potentially increase the resource base and improve the project’s economic viability, thereby strengthening its position in the gold mining industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GMX is a Neutral.

Globex Mining Ent’s overall score reflects a mixed outlook. Strengths include a debt-free balance sheet and positive corporate developments in resource expansion. However, the high valuation and technical indicators suggest caution. Financial volatility remains a significant risk.

More about Globex Mining Ent

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. is a mining company listed on multiple stock exchanges, including the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX International in the US. The company is involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, with a focus on gold mining projects.

Average Trading Volume: 49,239

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$99.29M

