GLOBERIDE, Inc. has reported a decline in their financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales dropping by 3.9% and operating profit decreasing by 23.2% compared to the same period last year. Despite the downturn, the company has increased its interim dividend to 40 yen per share, reflecting confidence in future prospects.

