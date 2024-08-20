GLOBERIDE, Inc. Faces Earnings Decline, Maintains Dividend

GLOBERIDE, Inc. (JP:7990) has released an update.

GLOBERIDE, Inc. reports a decline in performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, with significant drops in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. Despite the downward trend, the company forecasts a slight increase in net sales for the full year ending March 31, 2025, but anticipates decreased profits and earnings per share. No changes have been made to the most recently announced dividend forecast, maintaining the annual total at 80 yen per share.

