Globe Metals Commits to Community Growth

Globe Metals & Mining has bolstered its community relations by signing a Community Development Agreement (CDA) with local communities around the Kanyika Niobium Project. This agreement ensures that 0.45% of the project’s turnover is invested in local community projects through the newly established Kanyika Development Trust. The signing ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the project’s development, was attended by high-ranking dignitaries and officials.

