Globalworth Announces Successful Scrip Dividend Issue

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited announced a significant shareholder uptake of the Scrip Dividend Alternative with 98.2% of its share capital opting in, resulting in the issuance of 12,560,183 new Scrip Dividend Shares. These shares are set to be admitted to AIM trading on the 18th of October, and will have equal standing with the existing shares. This move reflects the company’s strong shareholder support and its ongoing strategy to strengthen its financial position through market operations.

