Globaltrans Seeks GDR Listing on Astana Exchange

Globaltrans Investment GDR RegS (GB:GLTR) has released an update.

Globaltrans Investment PLC has applied for listing its global depositary receipts on the Astana International Exchange, aiming to streamline its listing structure. The company plans for AIX to be the sole platform for trading its GDRs, without issuing new shares. This move could impact investor engagement and trading dynamics for Globaltrans’ securities.

