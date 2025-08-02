Globale Tessile Announces 8th AGM Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Globale Tessile Ltd ( (IN:GLOBALE) ).

Globale Tessile Limited announced the publication of an advertisement regarding its 8th Annual General Meeting, including details on e-voting and book closure, in two newspapers. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations, which may impact shareholder engagement and transparency.

More about Globale Tessile Ltd

Globale Tessile Limited operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production and distribution of fabrics. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, and is part of the Mahalaxmi Group.

Average Trading Volume: 5,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 144.4M INR

