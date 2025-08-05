GlobalData Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Transformation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from GlobalData ( (GB:DATA) ).

GlobalData Plc reported a 12% increase in revenue for the first half of 2025, driven by its Growth Transformation Plan and strategic investments, despite macro-economic headwinds. The company is focusing on solutions-based selling, AI innovation, and strategic acquisitions, with plans to move to the Main Market listing in Q4 2025, offering shareholders potential for strong long-term returns.

Spark’s Take on GB:DATA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DATA is a Neutral.

GlobalData’s overall stock score reflects strong financial stability and positive corporate events, including strategic growth initiatives and share buybacks. However, bearish technical signals and a high valuation limit the score, suggesting potential caution for investors until technical conditions improve.

More about GlobalData

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform serving the world’s largest industries. The company aims to help clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers through its One Platform model, which integrates unique data, expert analysis, and innovative solutions into a comprehensive suite of client solutions and digital community platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 2,150,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.11B

