GlobalData Plc Completes Share Buyback

GlobalData Plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 100,000 of its own shares, with prices ranging from 222.0 to 225.0 GBp per share, resulting in a volume-weighted average price of 222.8 GBp. Following the repurchase, the company will cancel the acquired shares, leaving the total number of voting rights at 840,868,898. This activity is part of the Share Buyback Programme that was announced on 31 July 2024 and is in line with the UK’s regulatory requirements.

