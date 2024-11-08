GlobalData Executes Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 100,000 of its ordinary shares at a fixed price of 201 pence per share. This move, conducted through Panmure Liberum Limited, reduces the total shares in circulation to 836,753,833, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights. Investors should consider this development as part of their portfolio management strategies.

