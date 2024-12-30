GlobalData Executes Share Buyback, Cancelling 100,000 Shares

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
An update from GlobalData ( (GB:DATA) ) is now available.
GlobalData Plc announced a transaction in its own shares as part of a share buyback program initiated in September 2024, acquiring 100,000 ordinary shares at a consistent price of 186.50 GBp per share. This transaction, executed through Panmure Liberum Limited, will result in the cancellation of the repurchased shares, leaving a total of 830,994,833 voting rights in issue, a critical figure for stakeholders calculating shareholding changes as per regulatory guidelines.
More about GlobalData
GlobalData Plc operates within the data and analytics industry, providing clients with a range of services focused on leveraging data to drive insights and decision-making across various sectors. The company focuses on delivering intelligence and analysis to support business operations and strategic planning.
YTD Price Performance: -3.28%
Average Trading Volume: 939,945
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: £1.52B
