GlobalData Completes Share Buyback Program

GlobalData Plc has successfully executed its share buyback program, purchasing 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 204 GBp per share, with the purchased shares set to be cancelled. This transaction has reduced the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 839,713,833, and the company holds no shares in treasury, solidifying the total voting rights. The buyback, managed by Panmure Liberum Limited, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder value.

