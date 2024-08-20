GlobalData Completes Share Buyback Plan

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData PLC has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 415,000 of its own shares at a uniform price of 222 GBp per share, with plans to cancel the acquired shares, as detailed in their latest Share Buyback Programme. Following this transaction, the total number of voting rights in GlobalData equals 842,643,898, as the company holds no shares in treasury. This financial move may interest shareholders for future investment decisions and alters the share structure of the company.

