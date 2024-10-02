GlobalData Completes Share Buyback, Adjusts Voting Rights

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData PLC has successfully executed a share buyback as part of its programme announced on September 23, 2024, purchasing 100,000 ordinary shares at a unified price of 204.5 GBp. Following the transaction, the company will cancel the acquired shares, resulting in a new total of 839,813,833 ordinary shares and voting rights. The buyback reflects GlobalData’s ongoing capital management strategy and provides investors with updated information on share capital and voting rights.

