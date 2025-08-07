GlobalData CFO Executes Significant Share Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from GlobalData ( (GB:DATA) ) is now available.

GlobalData Plc announced a transaction involving Graham Lilley, the Chief Financial Officer, who exercised share options and subsequently sold ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. The transaction, involving 536,428 shares, highlights a significant financial move by a key executive, potentially impacting the company’s market perception and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DATA) stock is a Buy with a £260.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GlobalData stock, see the GB:DATA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DATA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DATA is a Outperform.

GlobalData’s overall stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance and positive corporate events. Despite a high P/E ratio suggesting overvaluation, strategic initiatives and strong cash flow management support the stock’s attractiveness. Technical indicators show a bearish trend, which may be a concern for short-term investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:DATA stock, click here.

More about GlobalData

GlobalData Plc operates in the data and analytics industry, providing comprehensive data, insights, and analysis across various sectors. The company focuses on delivering business intelligence and research services to help organizations make informed decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,076,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.11B

Learn more about DATA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue