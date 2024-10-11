Global Uranium Corp. Initiates Wyoming Survey

Global Uranium Corp. (TSE:GURN) has released an update.

Global Uranium Corp. is set to launch a ground-based radiometric survey on its Wyoming projects, aiming to pinpoint future drilling sites. The survey will merge traditional scintillometer readings with drone-captured aerial imagery to map uranium-rich zones. Results from the survey, which will inform subsequent exploration activities, are expected by the end of October.

