Global Uranium and Snow Lake Energy Partner to Acquire Pine Ridge Uranium Project

The latest announcement is out from Okapi Resources Ltd. ( (AU:GUE) ).

Global Uranium and Enrichment Ltd has announced a joint venture with Snow Lake Energy to acquire the Pine Ridge Uranium Project in Wyoming, a significant move that positions the company in a key uranium district. The acquisition involves a $22.5 million investment and a commitment to substantial exploration expenditures, highlighting the project’s potential to significantly enhance Global Uranium’s portfolio and industry standing.

More about Okapi Resources Ltd.

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited (ASX: GUE, OTCQB: GUELF) is a company engaged in the uranium industry, focusing on uranium exploration and development. The company is strategically positioned in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming, a leading North American uranium jurisdiction, and aims to advance high-quality uranium assets in tier-one jurisdictions.

YTD Price Performance: 18.33%

Average Trading Volume: 538,386

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$20.93M

