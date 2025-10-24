Global Uranium and Enrichment Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Okapi Resources Ltd. ( (AU:GUE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Global Uranium and Enrichment Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 26 November 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting proxy votes ahead of the meeting, as all resolutions will be decided by a poll. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation in the meeting, which will be held physically, and provides instructions for proxy voting.

More about Okapi Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,290,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.7M

