Global Self Storage, Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Global Self Storage, Inc. ( (SELF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Global Self Storage, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating, managing, acquiring, and redeveloping self-storage properties across the United States. The company currently operates thirteen self-storage facilities in various states, including Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Global Self Storage, Inc. reported a slight increase in total revenues, reaching $3.23 million compared to $3.20 million in the same period last year. The company’s net income for the quarter was $496,259, down from $1.18 million in the previous year, reflecting a decrease in operating income and an unrealized loss on marketable equity securities.

Key financial metrics indicate that the company’s rental income rose marginally to $3.10 million from $3.07 million year-over-year. However, total expenses also increased to $2.50 million from $2.33 million, primarily due to higher property operations and general administrative costs. The company’s assets totaled $64.84 million, with real estate assets valued at $52.91 million, slightly down from the previous year.

Despite the challenges, Global Self Storage, Inc. maintains a stable financial position with a strong focus on managing its real estate portfolio and optimizing operational efficiencies. The company continues to navigate market conditions with strategic investments and prudent financial management.

Looking ahead, Global Self Storage, Inc. remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through disciplined growth and operational excellence. The management is focused on leveraging its expertise in the self-storage sector to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term performance.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue