Global Petroleum Expands Marketing, Issues New Shares

Global Petroleum Ltd has announced the appointment of a media and marketing consultant to boost its market presence, alongside issuing 11,111,111 new ordinary shares as compensation for these services. The first tranche of shares has already been issued and will be traded on AIM, with the total share capital now standing at 3,917,121,789. This strategy comes as the company prepares for a busy period with its projects in Western Australia and Namibia.

