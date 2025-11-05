Global Payments Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Global Payments ( (GPN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Global Payments presented to its investors.

Global Payments Inc., a prominent player in the financial technology sector, specializes in providing payment technology and software solutions to businesses worldwide. The company is headquartered in Georgia and is a member of the S&P 500.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Global Payments reported a GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 and an adjusted EPS of $3.26, marking an 11% increase in constant currency. The company also announced GAAP revenue of $2.01 billion, which remained flat, and an adjusted net revenue of $2.43 billion, reflecting a 6% increase in constant currency excluding dispositions.

Key highlights from the report include the company’s reaffirmation of its full-year 2025 outlook and the successful clearance from the Competition and Markets Authority in the U.K. for its acquisition of Worldpay. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, positioning Global Payments as a pureplay merchant solutions provider. Additionally, the company’s Merchant business showed strong momentum with a 6% growth in adjusted net revenue, driven by the strategic focus on the Genius platform.

The company also reported a strong adjusted free cash flow of $784 million, which contributed to reducing its adjusted net leverage to 2.9 times, below the targeted 3.0 times by year-end. Global Payments continues to expect constant currency adjusted net revenue growth of 5% to 6% for the full year, with adjusted operating margin expansion of more than 50 basis points.

Looking ahead, Global Payments remains optimistic about its strategic initiatives and financial performance. The anticipated completion of the Worldpay acquisition and the divestiture of Issuer Solutions are expected to unlock significant value creation opportunities, enhancing the company’s growth trajectory and operational focus.

