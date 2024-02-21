Global Payments Inc. Launches $1.75B Convertible Notes Offering

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has released an update.

Global Payments Inc. has announced the launch of a private offering aimed at qualified institutional buyers, with $1.75 billion worth of 1.50% convertible senior notes due in 2031. Furthermore, buyers have the option to purchase up to an additional $250 million of these notes shortly after the initial issuance. This strategic financial move is designed to bolster the company’s capital, signaling a potentially significant opportunity for investors in the financial markets.

