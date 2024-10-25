Global New Material Delays Circular Dispatch

Global New Material International Holdings Limited (HK:6616) has released an update.

Global New Material International Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of its circular related to a recent transaction. The company requires additional time to finalize financial information, pushing the release date to on or before March 31, 2025. Investors and shareholders will need to wait longer for detailed insights into the transaction and its implications.

