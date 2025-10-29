Global Mofy AI Limited Launches October 2025 Equity Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd. ( (GMM) ) is now available.

On October 29, 2025, Global Mofy AI Limited, a company involved in the AI sector, announced the approval and adoption of its October 2025 Equity Incentive Plan. This plan aims to attract and retain key personnel by providing them with equity interests in the company, thereby aligning their interests with those of the shareholders. The introduction of this incentive plan could potentially enhance the company’s ability to maintain a strong workforce and improve its competitive positioning in the industry.

Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd. has a strong financial performance with impressive revenue growth and profitability. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and cash flow management needs improvement. The stock appears undervalued based on its low P/E ratio, but the lack of a dividend yield may deter some investors.

