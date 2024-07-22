Global Lithium Hosts Investor Project Update Webinar

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Limited, a prominent West Australian lithium exploration company, invites shareholders to an Investor Webinar to discuss the Manna Lithium Project’s updated Mineral Resource Estimate and upcoming milestones, including the Definitive Feasibility Study. The webinar will feature insights on the global lithium sector and the company’s position as a significant lithium player with a total resource of 69.6Mt at 1.0% Li2O. Interested parties can join the webinar on July 25, 2024, to learn more about the company’s progress and future prospects.

