Global Lithium Director’s Holdings Adjusted

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

In a recent shift of financial interests, Ronald Mitchell, a director at Global Lithium Resources Ltd, saw the cancellation of 62,027 unlisted performance rights, which failed to vest. This change leaves Mitchell with a varied portfolio that includes 501,296 ordinary shares, a mix of performance rights with expiration dates ranging from 2024 to 2027, and 369,054 options exercisable at $2.15 each by mid-2027. No new securities were acquired during this adjustment, and the transactions involved no monetary exchange.

For further insights into AU:GL1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.