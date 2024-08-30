Global Health Limited Narrows Losses, No Dividends

Global Health Limited (AU:GLH) has released an update.

Global Health Limited reported a modest revenue increase of 3.90% to A$8,122,722 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, while significantly reducing its annual loss to A$1,312,111 compared to the previous year’s A$8,054,589 loss. However, the company declared no dividends during this period, and the audit of the financial statements is pending, with the possibility of a ‘going concern’ note from auditors.

