Global Frontier Reduces Stake in Cirata PLC

Wandisco (GB:CRTA) has released an update.

Global Frontier Investments, LLC has reported a decrease in their holding of Cirata PLC shares, with voting rights now at 10.90%, down from the previous 12.25%. The distribution of shares from the Global Frontier Technology Opportunity Fund LP to a Limited Partner triggered the TR-1 filing. The notification, completed on 18 September 2024, details changes in shareholding and control amongst involved entities.

