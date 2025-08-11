Global Education Communities Corp. Announces Share Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Global Education Communities ( (TSE:GEC) ) has issued an announcement.

Global Education Communities Corp. has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to initiate a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 4,000,000 common shares, representing a significant portion of its public float. This move is seen as a strategic use of funds, reflecting management’s belief that the current market prices do not fully capture the company’s value and future prospects. The buyback is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially improving earnings per share and market perception.

More about Global Education Communities

Global Education Communities Corp. (GECC) is a prominent player in Canada’s education and student housing sector, serving over 8,000 students through 24 campuses and housing facilities. The company focuses on developing and managing student rental apartments and education super-centres under the GEC® Living brand, addressing student housing challenges in Metro Vancouver. GECC also operates educational institutions offering business and ESL programs and owns a student recruitment agency and a design firm.

YTD Price Performance: 83.33%

Average Trading Volume: 42,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$22.26M

