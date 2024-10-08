Global Dominion Details Quarterly Stock Operations

Global Dominion Access SA (ES:DOM) has released an update.

Global Dominion Access SA has reported its stock market operations under the Liquidity Contract with Banco Sabadell, detailing transactions between July 1 and September 30, 2024, which include purchases and sales of shares without any block or bilaterally negotiated operations. The company’s final balance was 126,876 shares at an average execution price, with an ending cash position of 437,137.24 euros.

