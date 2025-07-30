Global Corn Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Absence of One-Off Gains

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited ( (HK:3889) ) just unveiled an update.

Global Corn Group Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a net loss between HK$65.0 million and HK$85.0 million for the first half of 2025, contrasting with a net profit of HK$165.6 million in the same period last year. This downturn is attributed to the absence of significant one-off gains from debt restructuring and asset disposal recorded in the previous year, impacting the company’s financial performance and market positioning.

More about Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Global Corn Group Limited operates in the sweeteners industry, focusing on corn-based products. The company is involved in the production and distribution of sweeteners and related products, catering to various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 730,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$195.1M

See more insights into 3889 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue