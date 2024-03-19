Global Cord Blood Corp Announces EGM

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CORBF) has released an update.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, currently in provisional liquidation, has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for April 16, 2024, to be held at Grant Thornton Specialist Services in the Cayman Islands and via web conference. Shareholders are invited to attend to vote on the approval of the Joint Provisional Liquidators’ remuneration terms. The record date for determining eligible voting members is March 11, 2024, and shareholders are urged to submit their proxies by April 11 if not attending.

For further insights into CORBF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.