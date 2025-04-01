Global Clean Energy Holdings Delays Yearly Report

Global Clean Energy Holdings ( (GCEH) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Global Clean Energy Holdings has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for the delay is ongoing discussions with creditors concerning the company’s financial stability, which have required significant management resources. The company anticipates filing the report within fifteen calendar days following the due date, although no specific assurance can be provided. There are no expected significant changes in financial results from the previous year. The notification was signed by Wade Adkins, the Chief Financial Officer, who emphasized the company’s commitment to resolving the issues and maintaining compliance.

More about Global Clean Energy Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -57.21%

Average Trading Volume: 12,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.61M

