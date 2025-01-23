Global Blue to Release Q3 and Nine-Month Financial Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Global Blue Group Holding ( (GB) ) has issued an update.

Global Blue Group Holding AG announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year 2024/25 third quarter and nine-month period on February 26, 2025. These results will include comprehensive financial analyses and will be available on their website. This announcement, dated January 23, 2025, is a significant step for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance for the specified period.

More about Global Blue Group Holding

Global Blue is a business partner for the shopping journey, providing technology and services to enhance the experience and drive performance. The company connects thousands of retailers, acquirers, and hotels with nearly 80 million consumers across 53 countries, focusing on Tax Free Shopping, Payments, and Post-Purchase solutions. With over 40 years of expertise, Global Blue is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and employs over 2,000 people, generating significant sales and revenue.

YTD Price Performance: 1.67%

Average Trading Volume: 65,370

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.46B

