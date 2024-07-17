Global Bio-chem Postpones Key Financial Circular

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. (HK:0809) has released an update.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. has announced a further delay in the despatch of its circular, initially scheduled for 17 July 2024, now expected by 19 August 2024. The delay is due to the need for more time to finalize details in the circular and to negotiate terms for a potential loan agreement and joint guarantees with Jilin Branch CDB. This development is particularly significant for shareholders and potential investors awaiting information on major transactions and financial assistance plans.

