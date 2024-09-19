Global Bio-chem Aligns Governance with New Regulations

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. (HK:0809) has released an update.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. is set to align its corporate governance with the latest regulatory requirements by amending its articles of association and revoking existing general mandates to grant new ones. These updates aim to adopt a paperless listing regime and address recent Listing Rules changes regarding treasury shares. Shareholders will receive detailed circulars and will vote on these proposals in an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

For further insights into HK:0809 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.