Global Atomic Upsizes Private Placement to C$36 Million

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Global Atomic ( (TSE:GLO) ) is now available.

Global Atomic Corporation has increased its non-brokered private placement from C$30 million to C$36 million due to high investor demand. The proceeds will be used for the advancement of the Dasa Project and general working capital, with a closing expected around January 31, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

More about Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation operates in the mining industry, focusing on uranium exploration and development, with significant projects such as the Dasa Project. The company is listed on various stock exchanges, including TSX, OTCQX, and Frankfurt.

YTD Price Performance: 3.87%

Average Trading Volume: 322,444

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $172.2M

For detailed information about GLO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.