Global Atomic Secures C$37 Million in Public Offering

Global Atomic ( (TSE:GLO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Global Atomic Corporation has successfully closed a ‘bought deal’ public offering, raising gross proceeds of C$37 million. The funds will be used to advance the company’s Dasa Project and for general working capital. This financial move strengthens Global Atomic’s position in the uranium and zinc markets, supporting its ongoing projects and potential future developments.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GLO) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GLO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GLO is a Neutral.

Global Atomic’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance and valuation concerns. The company’s persistent losses and cash flow issues are significant risks, while the technical analysis suggests potential for a reversal but remains bearish. The lack of profitability and dividend yield further weigh on the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation is a publicly listed company that combines high-grade uranium mine development with zinc concentrate production. The company’s Uranium Division is advancing the Dasa Deposit in Niger, with a processing plant commissioning targeted for the second half of 2026. Additionally, Global Atomic holds a 49% interest in a joint venture operating a zinc recycling plant in Türkiye, which produces zinc oxide concentrate from Electric Arc Furnace Dust.

Average Trading Volume: 1,820,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$177M

