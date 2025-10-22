Glimt Invest AS Acquires Shares in Observe Medical ASA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Observe Medical ASA ( (DE:OM50) ).

Observe Medical ASA announced that Glimt Invest AS, associated with board chairman Terje Bakken, has acquired 30,000 shares in the company. This transaction is in compliance with EU Market Abuse Regulation and Norwegian Securities Trading Act, indicating a potential vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Observe Medical ASA

Average Trading Volume: 533,723

Current Market Cap: NOK81.87M

